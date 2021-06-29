National Pension Service Sells 203,661 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203,661 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $62,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 66,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.