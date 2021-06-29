National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Position Decreased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,727,000 after buying an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,232,000 after buying an additional 42,378 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,931,000 after buying an additional 210,771 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,997,000 after buying an additional 118,835 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

NYSE NNN opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.