NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

RBSPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion and a PE ratio of -41.42. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

