Netbox Coin (NBX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $2.83 million and $521,926.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,293,554 coins and its circulating supply is 77,726,256 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

