NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,417 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 399.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 861,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,543,000 after purchasing an additional 689,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 343.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 94,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 3,940,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $111.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.12. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.93 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $32.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 43.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.