Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,992 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $30,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Okta by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after buying an additional 634,233 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,056,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $102,838,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 760.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,676,000 after purchasing an additional 251,296 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $247.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.86.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total transaction of $4,351,735.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,553.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

