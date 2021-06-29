Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Q2 worth $26,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Q2 by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $791,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Q2 stock opened at $106.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

