Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,784 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.68% of OSI Systems worth $28,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.16. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

