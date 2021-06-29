Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 29,101 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,101 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.65% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $25,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 707,174 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $22,012,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $17,745,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $9,992,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $5,288,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.48. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

