Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 35,863 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 944,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,863 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.57% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $24,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.19 and a beta of 1.48. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerpac Tool Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

