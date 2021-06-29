New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,147 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,147 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

