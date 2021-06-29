New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $692,000 Holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 50.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRSR. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,223,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,799,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 409,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $16,301,431.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,807,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,806,874.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,540,911 shares of company stock valued at $290,193,440. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

