New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $730,000 Stock Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Zynex worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,832 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after buying an additional 1,646,468 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zynex by 1,552.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,141 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynex by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $553.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Zynex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

