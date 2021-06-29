New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,293,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Colliers International Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 242,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,488,000 after acquiring an additional 863,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of CIGI opened at $114.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.65. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.