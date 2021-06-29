New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,700 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,764,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,552,000 after purchasing an additional 213,352 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,458,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 39.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

