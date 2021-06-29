New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Epizyme worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Epizyme by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $960.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.28. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.