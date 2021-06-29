NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

