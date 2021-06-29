NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.890-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $574 million-$584 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.64 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.