Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,449.28. 27,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,318.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

