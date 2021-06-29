Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 3,525 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

