Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.14% of Nordson worth $15,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.15. 1,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,083. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.99. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $224.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

