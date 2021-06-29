Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $1,781,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $4,329,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.75.

OMCL traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $150.57. The stock had a trading volume of 181,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,209. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

