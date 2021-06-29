Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 4,835 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of SCI traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $53.62. 1,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $56.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.