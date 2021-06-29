Nicholas Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,105 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.66% of Vocera Communications worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

In related news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $220,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,459 shares of company stock worth $2,640,688. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of VCRA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.73. The company had a trading volume of 316,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,505. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.94 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

