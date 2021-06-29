Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires Shares of 1,369 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $85,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $57,658,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $43,838,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,796,000 after purchasing an additional 266,450 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,818,000 after purchasing an additional 212,906 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $158.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 2.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

