Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys 1,700 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 424,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,378,000 after buying an additional 53,173 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 13.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $2,148,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $132.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

