Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $717,000 Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.92. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

