Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $1.72 Million in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,044,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,214,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.79. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.06.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

