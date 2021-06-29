Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowers Stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth about $391,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth about $2,149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,613.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,781,046.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $930,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,240. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.