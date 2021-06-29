Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases 1,579 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in KLA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $322.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.61. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.