Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases New Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Saia by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after buying an additional 71,773 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 68.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Saia by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after buying an additional 45,539 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.86.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $212.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.02. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.89 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

