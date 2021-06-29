Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases Shares of 123,305 CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 123,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,285,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,739,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

OTCMKTS CMIIU opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

