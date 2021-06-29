NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $185.00 Price Target at UBS Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $152.36 on Friday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $93.70 and a fifty-two week high of $154.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.