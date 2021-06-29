NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of NKE opened at $152.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a 12-month low of $93.70 and a 12-month high of $154.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

