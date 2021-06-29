Noah Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 13,616 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,951% compared to the average daily volume of 664 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nomura upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 1.40. Noah has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Noah will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Noah by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,496,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,960,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after purchasing an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Noah by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 966,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Noah by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 64,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

