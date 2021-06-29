Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NNUP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 70,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,533. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18. Nocopi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.25.
About Nocopi Technologies
