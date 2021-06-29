NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NORMA Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.67 ($54.90).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €44.12 ($51.91) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 94.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €45.46. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €22.04 ($25.93) and a 1 year high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

