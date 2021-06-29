Northern Trust Corp Has $50.55 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 760,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.10% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $50,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,689,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,820,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,502,000 after buying an additional 418,999 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,776,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after buying an additional 94,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,862,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,868,000 after buying an additional 128,318 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

