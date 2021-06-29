Northern Trust Corp Has $50.87 Million Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,982,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,502 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zynga were worth $50,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $162,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zynga by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after buying an additional 12,330,586 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,233 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,890,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Zynga by 122.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,316,000 after buying an additional 4,323,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Zynga stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,009,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,648,146.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $3,712,412.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,349.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 683,363 shares of company stock worth $7,103,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

