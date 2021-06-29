Northern Trust Corp Has $53.16 Million Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,663,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,819 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $53,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after acquiring an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

