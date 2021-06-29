Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.48% of LivePerson worth $53,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $344,803.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,974 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPSN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

LPSN stock opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $72.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

