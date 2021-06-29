Northern Trust Corp Sells 120,264 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,787,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,264 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.12% of Ambev worth $51,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,795,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 723,377 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,134,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of ABEV opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.