Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Down 66.8% in June

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Shares of NVZMY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.74. 5,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.89. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.65 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.