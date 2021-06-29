Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,965,000 after buying an additional 20,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after buying an additional 367,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,393,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,170,000 after buying an additional 260,877 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after buying an additional 85,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $329,592.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,117 shares of company stock worth $2,928,567 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

