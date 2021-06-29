Nuggets Trading 38.5% Higher Over Last Week (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $2,693.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00136509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00169573 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,174.37 or 0.99984071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

