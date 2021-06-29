Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

