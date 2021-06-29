NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $57,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NuVasive by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,566 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 109,142 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in NuVasive by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,200,000.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -69.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.46.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,720. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

