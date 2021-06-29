NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stake Increased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 29.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,845 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $47,459,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,505,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $17,408,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NUVA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.03. 177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.46.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. Research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

