NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Sells $3,146,240.64 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dickerson Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $225,225.63.

NVEE stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.44. The company had a trading volume of 86,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.82. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

