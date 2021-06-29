Nyzo 1-Day Volume Reaches $151,858.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, Nyzo has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges. Nyzo has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $151,858.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00156200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00170061 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,232.99 or 1.00409492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

